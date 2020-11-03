Ready for the next adventure! Ant Anstead is stepping back as cohost of Wheelers Dealers amid his divorce from Christina Anstead.

The British TV presenter, 41, announced on Monday, November 2, that he had “some exciting news” about his career before revealing he will not be moving forward with the show.

“My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK,” he wrote via Instagram. “I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows.”

The Cops and Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car author teased his future ventures, telling fans to “watch this space for the top-secret news coming soon.”

Ant, who cohosted the car series from 2017 to 2019 alongside Mike Brewer, thanked viewers for “years of support and banter,” noting that he’s “incredibly proud of what we achieved” the past two years.

“It’s been a ride,” he concluded.

The former For the Love of Cars presenter’s work update came one day before his estranged wife, 37, officially filed for divorce and less than two months after the Flip or Flop star announced that the pair were separating.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that Christina filed the paperwork at a courthouse in Orange County, California.

The Christina on the Coast star shared the split news on September 18 via Instagram, writing, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The estranged couple, who wed in December 2018, share 13-month-old son Hudson.

Ant broke his silence about the breakup two weeks later, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple on social media on September 26.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope,” he captioned the snap. “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Last month, the Petrol Head Parenting author revealed that he enrolled in a “breakup recovery” program through Create the Love to deal with the heartbreak.

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me,” the wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!”

The England native also opened up about his weight loss following the couple’s breakup, telling one Instagram user in October that he’d lost 23 pounds.

“Don’t worry I will get it back on x,” he explained after a fan pointed out that he looked “thinner” in recent photos.

Ant was previously married to Louise Anstead, with whom he shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14. Christina, for her part, shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.