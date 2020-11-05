Clapping back! Christina Anstead defended her parenting amid her divorce from Ant Anstead.

“Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling,” the Flip or Flop alum, 37, captioned a Thursday, November 5, mirror selfie via Instagram. “When I get told, ‘You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that.”

The Christina on the Coast star shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 14 months, with Ant, 41. She clarified that she is “with them” and “present,” concluding, “Stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being when you see stuff on here, take it all with a grain of salt.”

The California native’s social media upload about her “isolating” year came one day after she filed for divorce from the Wheeler Dealers host.

She and the English star announced their split in September. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Flip Your Life author captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant revealed his exit from his Discovery show earlier this month, and joked on Wednesday, November 4, about not being able to “hold onto” his wives or his job. (He was previously married to Louise Anstead, and they share daughter Amelie and son Archie.)

His and Christina’s friends were “shocked” by news of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “They seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” the insider explained at the time.

That same month, Ant wrote via Instagram that he and the Wellness Remodel author are “fine” and hope to “remain good friends.”