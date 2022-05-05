Not cool, dad! Tarek El Moussa's Kids Were 'Shocked' When 'Flip or Flop' Ended

The truth comes out! HGTV star Tarek El Moussa revealed how his kids, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, felt about their parents’ hit show, Flip or Flop, coming to an end in March after 10 seasons.

The real estate investor gave Us Weekly the scoop in an interview with his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa (née Rae Young).

“They [his kids] were, they were a little shocked by it. They didn’t really understand it, but you know, they know we work on a lot of different things, so they’re excited to see what’s next,” Tarek, 40, told Us. The television star explained that his kids hadn’t actually seen more than a few episodes of the show. “I think we’re gonna have to have a Flip or Flop binge week from season 1 to show the kids. I think that’s on the schedule,” he said.

The father of two shares children Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop cohost, Christina Hall (née Haack). The pair were married from 2009 to 2018 but continued to host their HGTV series together after their divorce.

Tarek and Heather, 34, have been married since October 2021. The couple told Us what coparenting with Haack, 38, is like.

“We really focus on our household and we have certain things we do at our household and I know she focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household,” Tarek said.”We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

Hall was married to television presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson, from 2018 to 2020 and is now married to Joshua Hall. In January 2021, the Flip or Flop alum clapped back at haters criticizing her for moving on too fast after her split from Anstead, 43.

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah,” she wrote at the time. “That feeling of pure bliss/those deep convos, love is what it is ❤️🔒🗝.” She later revised the caption to be just a string of emojis.

Tarek told Us that he “felt like it was time” to end his and Hall’s HGTV show now that they’re both happily remarried. He and Young are currently going through the IVF process to try to have their first child together.

The couple decided to be open with Tarek’s children about the process from the beginning. “They’re both rooting for a boy. Brayden just wants a brother. Taylor just wants to be the only girl,” Tarek told Us.

