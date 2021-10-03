Strong genes! Tarek El Moussa sees his 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, pursuing a career similar to his own.

“She has an eye for design, and she just has the biggest personality,” the California native, 40, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while sharing his parenting dos and don’ts. “So I do believe she’ll end up in the same space — TV, real estate design.”

The reality star has two shows with HGTV — Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa and Flip or Flop with his ex-wife, Christina Haack — and the Flip Your Life author’s fiancée, Heather Rae Young, is a TV personality as well. The real estate agent, 34, stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

El Moussa is on the fence about Taylor and her brother, Brayden, 6, watching their future stepmom’s show, joking, “Depends on the scene.”

He and Young have been trying to set limits for the little ones’ screen use. “We’re doing a little bit research to find out what’s fair,” El Moussa told Us. “I’m actually in the process of getting [social media accounts] for them, but they’re only able to access them on Daddy’s phone. So I’ll have full control.”

When his children have phones of their own, the HGTV personality plans to check their texts every day.

As for his own Instagram use, El Moussa doesn’t believe in responding to dad-shamers, telling Us, “I wouldn’t respond. I would just block them. It’s so funny. Different platforms have different personalities. They make fun of you on TikTok. ‘[You have] really big ears. You’re so ugly and old. I’m like, ‘Aw, thanks.’”

He went on to gush about his “favorite” part of fatherhood — date nights with his son and daughter.

“Taylor loves this, like, fancy steakhouse restaurant,” El Moussa said. “So we go there, we get dressed up. She wears a dress. I wear a suit. I get her flowers. She gets an expensive filet. … Bray, we’ll go down to Boomers, we’ll drive the little cars, we’ll play video games. We have a ton of fun.”

Watch the video above to see El Moussa break down more of his parenting dos and don’ts while raising Taylor and Brayden, from drinking wine after a long day to showing PDA in front of them.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi