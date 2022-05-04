Finding a balance. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young revealed that the secret to successfully coparenting with Christina Hall (née Haack) is to allow each family to function in a way that works best for them.

“Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 3, about his coparenting relationship with his ex-wife, 38. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household.”

He continued: “We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

El Moussa and Hall, who married in 2009 and starred on the HGTV show Flip or Flop together, share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. The former couple split in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Despite the former costars’ tumultuous divorce, Hall and El Moussa made peace with one another and developed an amicable coparenting relationship. “We coparent very well together,” Young, 34, who began dating El Moussa in July 2019, told Us exclusively in April 2021. “We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Following her divorce from El Moussa, Us confirmed in January 2018 that Hall had begun dating TV presenter Ant Anstead. The pair tied the knot in December of that year after a whirlwind romance and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019. However, just one year later, Hall and Anstead, 43, announced that they had decided to call it quits.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Hall, who married Joshua Hall last month, is currently in the middle of a custody battle with Anstead after the England native filed for full custody of their son on Thursday, April 28. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” the HGTV host told Us in a statement. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

While El Moussa didn’t comment on Hall’s legal issues, he did touch on his relationship with her new husband. “[We’re] only around him every once in a while, you know, [at] soccer and that’s mainly it,” he told Us on Tuesday. “We say our ‘hi’s, and we have a few group texts going and that’s about it.”

