No problems here! Christina Haack’s ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, have a friendship outside of their relationship with Haack, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic,” the insider says, noting, both men “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out.”

The Flipping 101 star, 40, and the British TV host, 43, went car racing in Arizona “a few weeks ago” together at the Radford Racing School, the source tells Us, noting El Moussa’s wife, Heather Rae Young, and “a few other friends” joined them for the getaway.

“They took a private plane together from California to Arizona and even posted about it on their social media [accounts],” the insider adds.

When it comes to Haack’s new husband, Joshua Hall — who she recently wed in a “private ceremony” — her former spouses don’t have as close of a bond with him.

“Ant and Tarek don’t really have a relationship with Josh,” the source tells Us, explaining that the men all “live separate lives” at this point.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, split from El Moussa in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The exes, who share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, finalized their divorce in 2018.

The HGTV personality tied the knot for a second time with Anstead in December 2018. She filed for divorce in September 2020, one year after the pair welcomed their son, Hudson, now 2. Before his relationship with Haack, the Wheelers and Dealers cohost was married to Louise Storey, with whom he shares daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 15.

Haack moved on with Hall in 2021, making their romance public in July of that year. The duo got engaged two months later. Us confirmed on Tuesday, April 5, that the designer has since married Hall and changed her last name to his on her real estate license.

El Moussa, for his part, married Selling Sunset’s Young, 34, in October 2021 after more than two years together. Anstead, on the other hand, has been dating Renée Zellweger since summer 2021.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

