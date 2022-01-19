Crushing coparenting! Ant Anstead is “invested in” his children while raising his kids with Louise Anstead and Christina Haack.

The motor specialist, 42, became a dad in September 2003 when he and Louise welcomed daughter Amelie, now 18, followed by son Archie, 15, four years later. Following their split, the England native moved on with Haack, 38. The Flip or Flop star gave birth to son Hudson, now 2, in September 2019, one year before they called it quits.

The car builder has a “great relationship” with Louise, he exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, while promoting Radford Returns.

“We were together for 22 years. We are still best friends,” the Wheeler Dealers host told Us. “We FaceTime at least every couple of days because we’re family. It helps that my kids are older.”

Ant noted that he is able to “properly” see his teenagers, although that did become difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I see them … I take the time off. I make sure I’m present,” the reality star explained. “I deal with it in a really positive way. I think it works really well. … I like being a present parent. I like being invested in my children.”

When asked about Haack, Ant gushed to Us about his “great relationship” with Hudson, saying, “I’m responsible for my portion of that. … I’m lucky that I get to be really, really hands-on with Hudson. There are so many people that are worse off. So I choose to lean into the positive side of parenting. … If you make a decision that puts the children first, it’s probably the right decision. I’m a firm believer in being responsible for my portion.”

Ant and the Christina on the Coast star are trying to give their toddler “as normal of an upbringing as possible” following their breakup, a source exclusively told Us in August 2021.

“[They] continue to coparent well,” the insider added at the time. “They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”

Haack is currently engaged to Josh Hall, while news broke in June 2021 that Ant is dating Renée Zellweger. The former police officer met the 52-year-old actress on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant also worked on his latest TV project, Radford Returns, post-quarantine, and the For the Love of Cars alum gushed to Us about the “cool” show on Tuesday. “I’m a car guy,” he said. “I have been since I was a kid, and I love nothing more than driving fast cars recklessly on the track. So the good thing about building a supercar [on the show] is it is by its very nature fast. So I got to do a lot driving.”

Radford Returns premieres on Discovery+ Saturday, January 22.

With reporting by Diana Cooper