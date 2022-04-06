Blended family! Christina Haack’s husband, Joshua Hall, is a doting stepdad to her three children from previous marriages.

The Flip or Flop alum and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed daughter Taylor and son Brayden in 2010 and 2015, respectively. The former couple separated in 2016, finalizing their divorce two years later.

The Christina on the Coast star moved on with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, tying the knot in 2018. The English star, who was already the father of teens Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead, welcomed son Hudson with Haack the following year.

Since splitting from the For the Love of Cars alum in 2020, Haack and Ant have been coparenting “well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021.

“He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible,” the insider said at the time, noting that the exes “legally have joint custody” of Hudson. “They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”

The car builder embraces the “positive side,” he explained exclusively to Us in January 2022.

“I’m responsible for my portion,” Ant said at the time. “I’m lucky that I get to be really, really hands-on with Hudson. There are so many people that are worse off. So … if you make a decision that puts the children first, it’s probably the right decision. I’m a firm believer in being responsible for my portion.”

The motor specialist is now dating Renée Zellweger, while Haack moved on with Hall. Although the pair made their social media debut in July 2021, the HGTV personality clarified in March 2022 that they had been dating for months before going Instagram official.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” the real estate investor wrote via social media at the time. “The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The California native has been giving her Instagram followers glimpses of their lives together, often showing Hall bonding with Taylor, Brayden and Hudson.

“As the oldest of 11 siblings (blended family) its no wonder he’s a natural at stepping up as a stepdaddy,” she captioned a November 2021 slideshow.

News broke in April 2022 that the duo tied the knot. The Flip Your Life author subsequently changed her name to Christina Hall.

Keep scrolling to see Hall’s sweetest shots with Haack’s brood, from beach days to Christmas celebrations.