A family affair! While Christina Hall (née Haack), was busy building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a home in real life — one made up of a lot of love … and a lot of moving parts.

Christina Hall, who is currently married to realtor Joshua Hall, has three children: daughter Taylor, born in 2010, son Brayden, born in 2015 (both of whom she shares with El Moussa), and son Hudson, born in 2019 (whom she shares with her second former spouse, Ant Anstead).

The parents and stepparents in the Hall/El Moussa/Anstead clan have emphasized the importance of working together as a team and putting the children first. (Tarek has been married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa [née Young] since October 2021, while Anstead has been dating Renée Zellweger since June 2021.) However, the coparents have all weathered their fair share of drama over the years.

In May 2016, just prior to their split, police were called to Christina and Tarek’s residence due to what the former couple later claimed was a “misunderstanding.” In July 2021, three years after they divorced, the costars were involved in an on-set incident that quickly made headlines. (Tarek later stated that he and Christina both regretted their behavior.)

The Nashville resident’s family life once again made headlines in May 2022 when Anstead — whom she was married to from December 2018 to June 2021 — requested full custody of Hudson, claiming that Christina puts their son in dangerous situations and “uses” him on social media. (For her part, Christina called the allegations against her “false,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.) While Anstead’s request was denied, he and Christina have a court date set for late May 2022. In addition to Hudson, Anstead is also dad to daughter Amelie, born in 2003, and son Archie, born in 2007, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Later that month, Christina was involved in even more family drama when she and Joshua were photographed arguing with the El Moussas at a children’s soccer game. One image showed the Tarek’s Flip Side star pulling his ex away from Heather.

The following day, Christina took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, her husband, Tarek and Heather with daughter Taylor.

“Co-parenting 101. Kids come first,” she captioned the image, adding, “It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏.”

A source told Us at the time: “Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward.”

From sweet sibling snaps to stepparent shots, keep scrolling for the cutest photos of the Hall/El Moussa/Anstead family: