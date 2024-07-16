Christina Hall (née Haack) and her husband, Joshua Hall, have split and both filed for divorce after more than two years of marriage.

Joshua, 43, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, July 16, according to paperwork obtained by TMZ. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina also filed her own divorce papers.

The couple met in 2021 after Christina’s tumultuous divorce from Ant Anstead. That July, Christina, 41, got candid in an Instagram post about her new relationship with Joshua, writing that she wanted to “protect” him from public scrutiny.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she said at the time. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about […]

It wasn’t long before Christina responded to critics who chastised her for moving forward soon after her split from Anstead, 45.

After months of speculation, Christina shared the news on Instagram in September 2021 that she and Joshua were engaged, posting a photo of a diamond ring during a vacation in Mexico. “❤️♾🔒🗝 💍,” she captioned the post.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in April 2022. The following October, they walked down the aisle a second time in Hawaii with Christina’s kids in attendance. (Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead.)

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina captioned a photo via Instagram at the time. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Before the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in 2023, Joshua joked about a breakup via social media.

Related: Christina Haack’s Blended Family Photos: 3 Kids, Ex-Husbands and More While Christina Hall was building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a loving home in real life. Hall shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She is also the mother to son Hudson, whom she […]

“How long will this one last?” he jokingly captioned an Instagram carousel at the time, sharing snaps of the twosome.

“Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️,” she replied in the comments section.

Later that year, Christina spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about relationships and coparenting with Tarek, who married Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in 2021.

“Things that I put up with in my 20s are things I’d never put up with in my 40s,” Christina told Us. “In my relationship right now, we’re able to communicate, not get emotionally overwhelmed and speak nicely to each other. Some things come with maturity. It definitely helps.”

Christina added, “He’s protective, but not in a jealous or controlling way. I’m also a lot calmer than I used to be. Before, if someone pissed me off, I’d flip out.”