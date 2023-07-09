Christina Hall (née Haack) is cruising into a new year with a special birthday gift.

“Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever!” the Christina in the Country star, 40, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 8, referring to husband Joshua Hall. “Hello, new decade!”

Christina — who married Josh, 42, in 2022 — shared a pic of the brand-new, white Bentley Continental GT Azure V8 Convertible that was waiting for her outside the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Orange County, California. The vehicle had a red ribbon atop the hood.

The HGTV star — who turned 40 on Sunday, July 9 — kickstarted her celebrations one day earlier.

“Last day of my 30s! Grateful for this crew and this show and this life,” she gushed via her Instagram Story on Saturday, before revealing that Josh organized surprise festivities for her brood. “We got out of the house for the day so Josh could set up something special. Not a bad place to be sent to.”

Christina and her children — Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3 — enjoyed some fun in the sun at the Waldorf Astoria beachfront resort while Josh decorated their home for a blowout bash with her friends. During the gathering that evening, Christina stunned in a black gown during the poolside get-together. Josh had even set up a large display of orange balloons in front of a “C40” sign that represented his bride’s initials and age.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2022 that Christina and Josh had secretly tied the knot after one year of dating. (The Flip or Flop alum was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she coparents Taylor and Brayden, and Ant Anstead, with whom she shares Hudson.)

“At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us,” Christina explained of their private nuptials during a December 2022 episode of Christina in the Country. “Something private, just for us. And then later, we’ll do a reception for the kids and family.”

Christina and Josh later held a second wedding ceremony in September 2022, which all three of her children attended. Since becoming a stepfather, Josh has taken his role in helping bring up Taylor, Brayden and Hudson very seriously.

“It’s adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I’ve got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do,” he told Entertainment Tonight last month. “But I think it’s very rewarding because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I’ll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become.”