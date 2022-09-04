Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Have 2nd Wedding in Hawaii With Kids: Photos

Even better the second time. Christina Haack and Joshua Hall tied the knot again in a ceremony with friends and family after secretly getting married earlier this year.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” the Flip or Flop star, 39, captioned a photo from their recent wedding day via Instagram on Sunday, September 4. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

The pair said “I do” again in Hawaii, tagging Kapalua Bay as the location, with all of Haack’s children present. She shares daughter, Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. Haack also shares son Hudson, 2, with Ant Anstead, who she married in September 2019. They finalized their divorce in June 2021.

Brayden and Hudson walked Haack down the aisle, videos on her Instagram Story reveal. They stood on either side of her, holding her hands, and were greeted by Hall, 41, who knelt down to greet the boys at the altar.

The Christina on the Coast star and the real estate agent, 41, took their romance public in July 2021, revealing that they’d been seeing each other for several months. Shortly after making her relationship Instagram official, Haack clapped back at trolls who criticized her for moving on months after her split. (Anstead moved on with actress Renee Zellweger went public around the same time.)

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The duo announced their engagement alongside photos from a trip to Mexico the following September.

In April 2022, Haack’s real estate license was obtained by several news outlets, which revealed her name has legally been changed to Christina Hall and confirmed that she and Hall secretly tied the knot.

The newlyweds have also gone into business together. Haack announced in March that she and Hall started their own production company, Unbroken Productions.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the Coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

Scroll down for photos from Haack and Hall’s second wedding: