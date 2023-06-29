Joshua Hall learned how to become a stepparent after he wed Christina Hall (née Haack), and isn’t afraid to be the disciplinarian.

“Christina is the one who says. ‘Whatever you want,’” Joshua, 42, recently told Entertainment Tonight, noting he has an authoritative parenting style. “I haven’t been around these kids their whole lives, but the time I have been they already know, ‘If Josh says no, go ask Mom.’”

The Flip or Flop alum, 39, became a mother in 2011, giving birth to daughter Taylor, now 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Christina and her former HGTV costar, 41, later welcomed son Brayden, now 7, before they separated in 2016. Christina and El Moussa — who welcomed son Tristan Jay with wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in January — finalized their divorce in 2018.

After her divorce from Tarek, Christina moved on with Ant Anstead, tying the knot in 2019 before their son Hudson, now 3, arrived. After Christina and Anstead’s own divorce in 2021, they were involved in a contentious custody battle. Anstead, 44, had claimed Christina’s use of Hudson in her TV shows and social media ads were exploitative, which she has since denied. They settled their court battle last year.

The Christina on the Coast designer later found love with Josh and they secretly wed in April 2022.

“At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us,” she revealed during the first episode of Christina in the Country, which premiered on HGTV in December 2022. “Something private, just for us. And then later, we’ll do a reception for the kids and family.”

Christina and Josh — who have since launched a joint production company — held a second wedding ceremony in September 2022 with all three of her children in attendance. Following their nuptials, Josh quickly stepped into a supportive parent role, even calling himself a “protector” of Taylor, Brayden and Hudson in his Instagram bio.

“It’s adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I’ve got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do,” he told ET. “But I think it’s very rewarding because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I’ll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become.”