Loving the mom life! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) welcomed her son, Tristan, less than six months ago, but she’s thriving in her new role as a mother.

“I am absolutely obsessed with being a mom,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 6. “I’ve had practice with Taylor and Brayden, obviously, but going through the newborn stage and having a baby is a completely different ballgame.”

The Netflix personality and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed baby Tristan, now 5 months, on January 31. Heather is also the stepmom of Tarek’s daughter, Taylor, 12, and son, Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“At first it’s chaos, right? You have this new baby at home, you’re trying to figure out everything and you’re postpartum,” Heather explained. “Everything’s different. But I did not think I’d be this obsessed and in love with him. I knew I would love him, obviously, but it’s, like, this obsession and love. It’s so hard to even leave him and go run errands. It’s hard to go to the gym.”

The former model added that becoming a mom has changed her “for the better” in just a few short months. “I’m definitely more calm and more patient and just more loving overall,” Heather told Us. “And I’m not letting things upset me and bother me. Like if something stressful is going on, or people are being negative and talking s–t out in public, I’m kind of like, ‘You know what? Whatever?’ Because my peace for Tristan is more important.”

Despite added responsibilities that come with a newborn, Heather and Tarek, 41, are still managing to find time for each other. “We are true best friends. We’re true soulmates. We’re joined at the hip,” the real estate pro said. “It can be a challenge on a relationship because you’re so focused on the baby … but he is so understanding of everything, and we’re really good at communicating.”

The California native revealed that she and the Flip or Flop alum recently enjoyed a getaway to Las Vegas, where they got some much-needed alone time. “That was like the first time really away from Tristan,” Heather said. “We did, like, a quick 19-hour trip to Vegas because daddy needed it, and we just laughed.”

Having a baby can leave little time for romance, but Heather says she and Tarek have figured out how to make it clear when they’re not getting enough from one another.

“If he’s feeling like he needs more time with me, then we’ll go spend our quality time together because my relationship is really important with Tarek,” she told Us. “We’re the foundation of the family, and if the found that foundation starts getting cracked, then other issues start happening. So, I do know that, and it’s getting easier and easier.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi