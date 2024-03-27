Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) has often opened up about becoming a stepparent and a mother — both before and after welcoming her first son in January 2023.

The Selling Sunset star, who married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, gushed about the bond she formed with her now-husband’s children in December 2022. (Tarek shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.)

“We have them 50/50. So, at our house, I’m mom to them and then they have their mom, and me and her communicate well,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We talk almost every single day about the kids and it’s just important. We’re raising good humans.”

One month after Heather and Tarek’s son, Tristan, was born, she opened up to Us about her “new appreciation for moms.”

“I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray,” she said in February 2023. “But having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s a little nerve-wracking.”

Scroll down for Heather’s candid quotes about becoming a mother: