Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Heather Rae El Moussa’s Best Quotes About Motherhood and Parenting With Tarek El Moussa

By
Heather Rae El Moussa s Best Quotes About Motherhood and Parenting With Tarek El Moussa Such a Special Experience 581
9
JohnChapple.com/MEGA

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) has often opened up about becoming a stepparent and a mother — both before and after welcoming her first son in January 2023.

The Selling Sunset star, who married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, gushed about the bond she formed with her now-husband’s children in December 2022. (Tarek shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.)

“We have them 50/50. So, at our house, I’m mom to them and then they have their mom, and me and her communicate well,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We talk almost every single day about the kids and it’s just important. We’re raising good humans.”

One month after Heather and Tarek’s son, Tristan, was born, she opened up to Us about her “new appreciation for moms.”

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

“I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray,” she said in February 2023. “But having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s a little nerve-wracking.”

Scroll down for Heather’s candid quotes about becoming a mother:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Obsessed With Motherhood

Heather Rae El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!