Bringing home baby! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and husband Tarek El Moussa are in newborn bliss after welcoming their baby boy.

“Just mommy & daddy doing mommy and daddy things 🤍 This was taken the day we took our baby boy home and we were filled with a million different emotions,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 11. “So much excitement but also this overwhelming feeling of wanting to protect him and keep him safe.”

She continued in her post: “You always hear how special it is to bring life into this world but you never really know until the moment it happens to you. There’s a lot of learning and adjusting and it hasn’t been perfect but we’re loving every perfectly imperfect moment ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the pic, Heather — who revealed she was “nervous” to drive the infant home for the first time — and the Flip or Flop alum, 41, cooed over their little one before getting into their car to head home. Their son, for his part, looked snug in an orange shark-patterned onesie and a matching cap.

The Oppenheim Group realtor and Tarek welcomed their first child, the HGTV star’s third, on January 31.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek — who coparents children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) — exclusively told Us Weekly in a February 2 statement. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

He added at the time: “We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5. My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

The Flipping El Moussa stars, who wed in October 2021, have not publicly shared their little one’s name since his arrival.

“The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely,” Heather previously teased to Us in December 2022, noting Taylor and Brayden were helping brainstorm suggestions. “We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”