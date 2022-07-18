Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall (née Haack)’s kids are getting another half-sibling — and they couldn’t be more excited, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) revealed.

“The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, captioned an Instagram post detailing her stepchildren’s reaction to her pregnancy. In the heartwarming social media upload, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — who are also older siblings to Hudson, 2, whom mom Hall, 39, shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead — cradled their bonus mom’s bump in individual pictures. Both had huge grins on their faces.

“They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names,” Heather added of the kids, whom her husband, 40, shares with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop costar. “And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today.’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby’ 🥺 My heart!!!!”

The Netflix star has been open about Tarek and the kids’ unwavering support throughout her IVF journey, which she revealed in November 2021.

“I must say, having Tarek and Taylor and Brayden there for moral support was everything,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly in May, explaining that she wanted to “involve [the kids] throughout the whole process.” She added: “They’d sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me.”

The realtor gushed even more about Taylor and Brayden in her Friday Instagram post.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ ,” she noted in the caption. “It’s crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when “the one” with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being 🤰.”

Heather’s road to pregnancy has been “emotional,” she told Us in May, and one that’s been filled with “ups and downs.” She took a break from her IVF treatments in April and told Us one month later that she didn’t have much hope that she and Tarek would get pregnant this summer.

“We were planning on implanting this summer, and it is already May and the summer is around the corner,” she told Us at the time. Much to her delight, Heather’s prediction didn’t come true — and she and Tarek seem to be happier than ever in various aspects of their lives.

After a blowout fight with Hall at a soccer game in May — during which Tarek was photographed pulling Heather away from his ex-wife — a source told Us on Thursday, July 14, that “there haven’t been any issues [between the three parents] since the soccer game spat.”

The insider shared, “They’re all getting along fine now and hope to continue coparenting peacefully.”

