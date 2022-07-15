One team! Christina Hall (née Haack) is on the same page as pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa after their soccer game drama.

“They’re all getting along fine now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And hope to continue coparenting peacefully.”

Despite the family drama involving Hall, 39, and Tarek’s two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, in May, the insider tells Us, “There haven’t been any issues since the soccer game spat.”

The Christina on the Coast star made headlines in May after she was photographed having an argument with Heather, 34, at one of the children’s soccer games. The Tarek’s Flip Side star, 40, could be seen pulling his wife away from his ex-spouse in the snaps.

In another batch of photos, Tarek appeared to be separated from the Wellness Remodel coauthor’s current husband, Joshua Hall, by a coach. Hours after the incident occurred the blended family came together to support Brayden after he was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important teamwork/coparenting is,” Christina wrote via her Instagram Story on May 9. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.”

The Christina in the Country star’s rep issued a statement to Us following the soccer scandal, insisting that the “personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved.”

A source, however, exclusively told Us at the time that the outdoor spectacle was just the latest example of the “tension” Christina and Heather have had for “quite some time now.” The soccer debacle further “proved” that the two women “don’t get along,” the insider explained, noting, “Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.”

Christina was married to her former Flip or Flop cohost for seven years before their 2016 split. She moved on with Ant Anstead and the couple wed in December 2018. Less than two years later, Christina split from the British TV host, 43, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. The exes, who share 2-year-old son Hudson, have since become enthralled in a messy custody battle over their toddler.

The Anaheim, California, native tied the knot for a third time in April, marrying Joshua, 41. The duo moved into a new family home in Newport Beach, California, in June.

Tarek, meanwhile, found love with the Selling Sunset star in July 2019. The twosome exchanged vows in October 2022. Earlier this month, the lovebirds announced that Heather is pregnant and expecting their first child together.

“Heather wants her pregnancy to be as stress-free as possible so she’s putting any drama to the side,” a source told Us on Thursday, July 14, adding that Christina is “happy” for the duo as they expand their family.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

