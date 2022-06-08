New digs! Christina Hall (née Haack) gave fans a glimpse of her new family home with husband Joshua Hall — and the property is an interior designer’s dream.

“Celebrating and settling in. Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked,” the 38-year-old HGTV personality captioned a video montage of the house via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7. “We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨.”

The Christina on the Coast star continued, “This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own 🤍.”

In the footage, the California native and her three children — Taylor, 11, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2 — posed in front of leafy palm trees before heading inside with their realtor. A woman in a mermaid costume played in the pool, waving to the little ones from the water. At another point, Joshua held Hudson’s hand as they walked through the main room.

Christina previously hinted at her move-in date in a social media upload days prior. “Home Sweet Home. 🤍 🗝 No furniture, no decor, just love,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself wrapped in Joshua’s arms, planting a kiss on his lips. “Can’t wait to show you guys a video of this place, but mostly excited to get in here and make it our own. Coming 🔜 Turning this modern house into a modern / coastal / boho / organic home.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the design guru married the realtor shortly after the duo sparked engagement rumors. Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares her eldest two children, from 2009 to 2018. She wed Hudson’s father, Ant Anstead, in 2018. The former couple called it quits less than two years later, finalizing their divorce in June 2021.

Christina and the Cops and Robbers author, 43, initially agreed to share custody of their son. Earlier this year, however, Anstead filed for full custody of the pair’s toddler, claiming in court docs filed in April that his ex-wife had put Hudson at risk. The Flip or Flop alum told Us in a statement at the time that she was “deeply” upset by Anstead’s claims.

“I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart,” she added.

The U.K. native’s petition was denied, with the Orange County Superior Court in California arguing that he provided an “insufficient showing” of evidence in his initial filing. The coparents are set to attend a hearing later this month.

