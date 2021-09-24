Finding the right foundation for love. Over the years, the hosts and personalities on various HGTV series have been outspoken about their relationships.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made a splash on the network when their show Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013, chronicling their property flips in Southern California and their family life as a then-married couple and parents of two. The real estate moguls share daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

After the pair’s tumultuous 2016 split, they continued to coparent their kids and film new episodes of their joint series. El Moussa eventually moved on with Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, proposing in July 2020 after one year together.

Haack, for her part, wed Ant Anstead in 2018 after a whirlwind courtship. They welcomed son Hudson in 2019 before breaking up in September 2020.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curveballs,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed.”

Haack, who finalized her divorce from the England native in June 2021, moved on with Joshua Hall the following month. They got engaged in September 2021.

El Moussa and the Wellness Remodel author aren’t the first real estate couple to chronicle their personal lives on HGTV. Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to fame after the premiere of Fixer Upper in May 2013, as the duo revamped fixer-upper properties in their hometown of Waco, Texas, and its surrounding counties. Since then, the pair expanded both their business ventures and their family, raising kids Duke, Emmie Kay, Drake, Ella Rose and Crew, while remaining as in love as ever.

“Everything about you has made everything about me better,” the No Pain No Gaines author shared a tribute to the Magnolia Table host for their 17th wedding anniversary in May 2020. “And 17 years later I’m still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world. After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams.”

The Magnolia Network founders tout their different personality types as the secret to their success.

“I think that’s where we balance,” Joanna explained during the virtual “Salesforce Presents Stories of Resilience: A Conversation With Chip and Joanna Gaines on Finding Inspiration” conversation in July 2020. “Chip has this amazing instinct and intuition and then I come in and do the fine-tuning and do the details, and that’s why I think we’re a great team.”

Scroll below to relive several of the most popular HGTV stars’ notable romances over the years: