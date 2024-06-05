Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are officially parents of two.

“We are over the moon,” Scott wrote on their website on Wednesday, June 5. “Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable.”

The Property Brothers star announced in January that he and his wife were expecting, posting a photo of Phan and their first son, Parker, with his hand on her baby bump via Instagram. “Round 2 I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company,” Scott captioned the photo adding two red hearts and a baby face emoji.

Turning 2 this past June, Scott and Phan are preparing Parker to be a big brother.

“When we say, ‘Ehere’s baby? Where’s your sibling?’ [Parker] goes over to Linda’s tummy. He hugs it and gives it a kiss,” Scott said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in April. “He knows there’s something, but I don’t know if he’s quite putting it together, so we’ll see.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

The couple has been open about their fertility struggles, noting they had previously been told that they “wouldn’t be able to have kids without IVF.”

“We absolutely weren’t expecting it,” Scott told Us. “It’s kind of crazy to think when you were told you won’t be able to have your own kids without help, and then there you go, little baby miracle.”

Scott and Phan have planned on expanding their family since they wed in marriage in 2018. Scott revealed that the couple have always had their future family in mind when renovating their home by “moving Parker into the bigger room,” and “keeping a lot of the cuteness” of Parker’s former nursery.

The reality star opened up to Us about his nervous anticipation of becoming a father of two in an interview alongside his “property” brother, Jonathan Scott. “I’m already realizing I’m forgetting the little tricks that I had for little tiny changing of diapers or feeding when the baby’s little,” Drew said.

“They say having one baby is having a baby, having two babies is having 90 babies, having three babies is having 40,000,” said Jonathan. “I’m partway into 40,000 babies!” said Drew in response.

When asked what he most looked forward to in becoming a family of 4, Scott said: “I’m just really excited to see Linda as a mom all over again and see Parker as an older brother.”