Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are getting ready to welcome their second baby.

“Round 2👶I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️,” Scott, 45, captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, January 21, of the couple’s 20-month-old son, Parker, sitting in front of Phan, 38, with a hand on her baby bump.

Phan shared her own pregnancy announcement post featuring various recent photos of Parker, writing via Instagram. “💕 Lately-ish 💕.”

The reality star announced his wife’s first pregnancy months before Parker’s arrival in June 2022 with a sweet “weekly bathroom” selfie that had the pair posing for the camera with Phan’s growing stomach on display.

“It has been an adventure to get here!” he shared with his followers in the December 2021 post. “We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

Scott and Phan have been excited about adding kids into the mix since they tied the knot in 2018. After their nuptials, which took place in Italy, Scott exclusively told Us Weekly that children were “definitely” in their plans.

“That’s why we did the renovation on our place, as well, to make sure it’s a great home that our family can grow into,” he explained about having a play area ready in their home.

Scott joked at the time that he could see him and Phan having “17 kids,” adding, “I think most parents do that. They’re like, ‘Let’s have 10.’ And then they’re like, ‘One’s good.’ However many we have, we’ve spent a lot of time building a home that will show them a lot of love.”

Since becoming a father, Scott has gushed about how the experience has changed his life.

“It unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — Oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Scott continued: “For right now, Linda and I are taking it all. I have a busy filming schedule and Linda is taking care of Parker during filming — but when I’m not here 24/7, it’s full-time with Parker. We just don’t wanna miss those minutes, you know, the moments when he’s little. I don’t wanna miss any of that.”