This Property Brothers star is now a parent! Drew Scott welcomed his and Linda Phan’s first baby on Wednesday, June 1st.

“Our lives are forever changed❤️. Welcome to the world Parker James☺️👶🏼,” the HGTV personality captioned a post via Instagram of himself and Phan holding the hand of their new little one, Parker James.

The reality star, 44, announced his wife’s pregnancy via Instagram in one of their “weekly bathroom selfies” in December 2021.

“It has been an adventure to get here!” the HGTV personality told his followers at the time. “We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

In the social media upload, the then-expectant star, 37, showed her baby bump in a pink dress. The duo subsequently asked their fans for lessons on “diaper changing and sleep training.”

The Canada native gave another look at her budding belly the following month, joking via Instagram that Scott had a “cute belly” of his own.

She and the realtor wed in May 2018 in Italy, two years after their engagement. While the couple didn’t have plans to “immediately” expand their family, Scott exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 that kids were “definitely” coming down the line.

“That’s why we did the renovation on our place, as well, to make sure it’s a great home that our family can grow into,” the Brother vs. Brother alum explained.

Within five months, the pair already had a play area in their house for their future offspring. Scott called the room “the best spot” in October 2020, gushing about its “color and creativity.”

The Scott Brothers Entertainment cocreator wanted “17 kids,” he joked with Us at the time — starting with twin babies.

“I think most parents do that,” Scott said. “They’re like, ‘Let’s have 10.’ And then they’re like, ‘One’s good.’ However many we have, we’ve spent a lot of time building a home that will show them a lot of love.”

