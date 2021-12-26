Full houses! Tarek El Moussa, Erin Napier and more HGTV personalities are balancing parenthood with their reality TV careers.

The Flip or Flop star, for his part, became a dad in 2010 when his and then-wife Christina Haack’s daughter, Taylor, arrived. Five years later, the duo welcomed son Brayden. The reality stars have been coparenting their little ones since splitting in 2016.

“It’s important … to make sure that you’re on the same page,” the Christina on the Coast star exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2018, months after the duo finalized their divorce. “We have a schedule where we make sure that if one of us has to travel, the other picks up for the other one. And we just make sure that whatever’s best for the kids is what we’re going to do.”

El Moussa joked in December 2020 that coparenting was a “walk in the park” compared to breaking up in the public eye. “It doesn’t matter how bad it is,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star told Us at the time. “It’s better than it was.”

While the California native moved on with Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, Haack married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and gave birth to their first child, son Hudson, nine months later. The former couple called it quits in September 2020, and Haack got engaged to Joshua Hall the following year.

Since El Moussa wed Young in October 2021 in California, he and the Netflix personality have been open about their plans to have kids of their own.

“We’re going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens,” the former Playboy model told E!’s Daily Pop one month after their nuptials. “Our life is already crazy. We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m like, ‘Well, why not have just one more?’”

As for Napier, the Home Town star welcomed daughters Helen and Mae with husband Ben Napier in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively.

The couple, who wed in November 2008, keep their girls hidden on social media — but haven’t been afraid to clap back at the parenting police over the years.

“It’s getting harder to shoulder every opinion from every direction at all times about everything when everyone is freaking out constantly,” Erin captioned a July 2020 Instagram selfie. “There’s too much noise. It’s like this: we’re each making a bed and can’t see how far the sheet is hanging on the other side. We can’t see what we can’t see. So the best we can do is show compassion in our differences and understanding that we’re never going to be able to see all things the exact same way because our experiences are not the same. It’s nothing to freak out about. No need to shove. Have mercy. Show grace.”

