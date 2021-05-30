Happy Home Town stars! Erin Napier and Ben Napier welcomed their second child, a daughter named Mae. The pair announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, May 30, sharing Polaroids. Their little girl was named after Erin’s aunt.

The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star, 37, announced in an April Instagram post that baby No. 2 was “just around the corner.” He wrote, “I grew up with built-in best friends. My three brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it’s time to move a piano into a house together. [Our 3-year-old daughter], Helen, will have that with her little sister. … There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we would have kids. I would’ve been happy with just the two of us, or just the three of us, but I can’t wait to see the four of us.”

Erin, 35, wrote in a post of her own that their baby-to-be hadn’t been hard to hide, explaining, “Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost eight months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends. Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant. I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night.”

The HGTV personality added that she was relieved by her pregnancy news — and by one of her in-law’s news. “[Helen will have] someone to stand with her when we can’t someday. And now she’ll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind, too,” Erin explained. “We are so thankful.”

Three months prior, reality stars exclusively told Us Weekly that they had “talked about” expanding their family.

“We kind of put that in God’s hands,” Ben told Us in January. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us, then it’ll happen again.”

Erin noted that they were focusing on Helen for the time being, calling her “conversational and very opinionated.” She added, “Not in a baby, fussy way. ‘I’m a girl with opinions and thoughts and feelings’ kind of way. It’s our baby and it’s so cool to watch her grow!”

She and Ben tied the knot in November 2008. Their eldest daughter arrived 10 years later.