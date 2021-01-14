A sibling for Helen? Erin Napier and Ben Napier have considered expanding their family since their daughter’s January 2018 arrival.

“We’ve talked about it, but we kind of put that in God’s hands,” the Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 13, while promoting his Discovery+ spinoff. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us then it’ll happen again.”

Now that their little one is three, Helen is “fully potty-trained” with a “very strong and defined personality.”

Erin, 35, explained to Us, “She’s conversational and very opinionated and not in a baby, fussy way. ‘I’m a girl with opinions and thoughts and feelings’ kind of way. It’s our baby and it’s so cool to watch her grow!”

Not only is the toddler “obsessed with ballet” and watching The Nutcracker, but she has “a lot of imaginary friends and little crushes.”

Erin explained, “She watches movies and gets crushes on little boys, like Elliott on E.T. is who she’s going to marry. She’s gotten married. She gets a blanket off the couch, she wraps it around her head and says it’s her wedding dress and her veil and that she is marrying Elliot. I don’t know where she comes up with this stuff!”

With three years of parenting under their belts now, the Home Town stars have plenty of insights to share — and recently showered Chris Lane and pregnant Lauren Bushnell with “tips” and tricks while filming Ben’s show.

“The biggest thing that I tell everyone is no one warned us that the first night at home from the hospital was going to be terrible,” he told Us. “You get home the first night and you’re like, ‘Gosh, we’ve got this!’ And the baby doesn’t sleep and you can’t figure out why and you’re panicked and you’re tired and you’re scared. And then after that it’s super easy.”

His wife clarified to the country singer, 36, and the Bachelor alum, 31, that while raising a baby is never “easy,” it does get “easier” as time goes on.

New episodes of Home Town air on HGTV Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, while Home Town: Ben’s Workshop is streaming on Discovery+.

With reporting by Diana Cooper