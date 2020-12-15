Standing her ground. Erin Napier has given the parenting police a piece of her mind amid criticism over the years.

The Home Town star became a mom in January 2018 when she and her husband, Ben Napier, welcomed their daughter, Helen.

Three months prior to giving birth, the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly about labor being her “biggest fear.” The Mississippi native explained, “My dad is a doctor in physical therapy and he had all these medical books that I read when I was way too young. I found pictures of childbirth and it seriously traumatized me. But there’s nothing you can do. You just have to get through this part and then you have the joy of a child.”

The Laurel Mercantile owner added that her husband was making sure she didn’t “overexert” herself ahead of their daughter’s arrival.

“He doesn’t let me do anything! Not one thing,” Erin gushed at the time. “He treats me like I am the most delicate little flower. He’s just so gracious and generous but he’s always been that way. It’s just gone into total overdrive since we found out about the baby.”

Ben chimed in that he and his wife planned to be “glued at the hip” while raising their little one. “That’s what works for us,” he told Us. “We have to be together as much as possible.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2008 and have been documenting their family of three on social media over the years.

“My two dream girls,” Ben captioned an Instagram photo of Erin and Helen in August 2020. “Got them 13 years apart. They have the same blonde hair, the same personalities, they are both stubborn as mules and neither one of them will snuggle me unless it’s on their terms. I’m completely head over heels in love with and obsessed with them.”

He and Erin, however, haven’t been afraid to respond to their negative followers’ comments. Keep scrolling to see the HGTV personalities’ best clapbacks, from their daughter’s appearance to their refrigerator decor.