Clapping back! Erin Napier told her Instagram followers how to be “decent” people following criticism of her 3-year-old daughter, Helen.

“After posting a photo of the back of my daughter’s head … there were cruel comments within moments,” the Home Town star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 10. “About a 3-year-old child’s hair. About COVID (as if from a tiny vignette you can see the whole picture of precaution and how we wear ourselves out keeping our family safe every day, the endless testing, while trying not to sacrifice every last shred of normalcy, when it’s as safe as it can possibly be). And I immediately took it down to be a good steward of my baby’s image and protector of my heart.”

The reality star added that anyone writing negative comments was “not welcome” on her page. “If you feel you may be a person capable of communicating this way, please see yourself away from my account or I’ll be glad to help you do that,” Napier concluded.

The Mississippi native previously defended her parenting after showing a February photo of her toddler’s art on her fridge. When an Instagram follower wrote, “I’m not sure when in history people made the refrigerator a memo board, but it’s not good,” the HGTV personality had the best response.

“So true!” the Laurel Mercantile owner wrote. “Stainless steel is so much prettier than the drawing from my daughter on my birthday or her magnets that she holds up to proudly tell me, ‘B! The Daddy letter.’ I will not stand for demonizing the fridge memo board.”

In 2018, another Instagram troll called Helen “really not adorable.” Napier wrote back that it’s “better to be kind” to strangers.

“When you are on TV, social media is weird,” she replied at the time. “Strangers feel like it’s okay to say something cruel, even about a 6-month-old baby girl. It’s not a big deal, but this is your friendly reminder that TV people are real people.”

Napier welcomed her and husband Ben Napier‘s daughter in January 2018. Helen’s parents tied the knot in November 2008.