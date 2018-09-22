Trading Spaces’ Genevieve Gorder Marries Christian Dunbar, Celebrates in Morocco

They do! Trading Spaces star Genevieve Gorder married Christian Dunbar and celebrated the nuptials with a party in Morocco, Us Weekly can confirm.

The TV host and interior designer, 44, and the furniture designer, 46, headed to Marrakech, where they partied with friends and family including the bride’s Trading Spaces costars Hildi Santo Tomas and John Gidding.

Gorder posted a mirror selfie with her groom on Instagram on Friday, September 21, that showed her wearing a dressing gown, captioning it, “Let’s throw a party shall we?”

Gidding shared pics from the days-long event, which included a group camel ride in Essaouira, while the groom posted photos and videos from their luxury digs at the Riad Kitula hotel.

“MORNING GLORY,” he captioned three shots on Saturday, September 22, of a beautiful table setting in a lush garden. “Waking up to this spread after what was literally the funnest night in all my 46 years of life. The welcome dinner party was epic. THANK YOU to all of our friends who got here. And thank you to @matthewrobbinsdesign specifically for creating so much beauty it hurts!!! Tonight we wed.”

He also shared a photo of his bride astride a camel, captioning it, “HER. Literally the most beautiful woman I’ve ever known. Without a doubt, life is better than I deserve.”

The couple announced their engagement in February, with Gorder sharing a pic of her engagement ring as she stroked her 10-year-old daughter’s head.

