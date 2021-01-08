Moving forward. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead’s coparenting relationship has been improving since their 2016 split.

“We’re coparenting, we’re filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time,” the Tarek’s Flip Side star, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 7, while promoting his Discovery+ show. “That’s great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season’s episodes are some of the best we’ve ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?”

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, who shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with the Christina on the Coast star, 37, noted that they “get along fine” and “help each other” while raising their little ones.

Even Anstead and El Moussa’s fiancée, Heather Rae Young, “communicate about the kids,” he explained. “They coparent too. It’s strictly business, but yeah. Everybody gets along. … If I need the kids or she needs the kids, we’re flexible.”

In April 2020, Anstead exclusively told Us how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her dynamic with her Flip or Flop costar.

“We’re just making sure that we’re on the same page,” Anstead explained at the time. “I went over there and showed them how we were doing homeschool because I had them the first few days. We just, like, make sure we’re helpful with each other.”

The Wellness Remodel, who is also the mother of son Hudson, 16, months, with her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, added at the time that their motivations are “sort of the same as before.” Christina explained, “We all just are in it for the kids and whatever’s best for them, so that’s just how we make it work.”

Despite their amicable bond, the San Diego State University grad will not be attending El Moussa and Young’s wedding. “We’re looking forward,” he told Us on Thursday. “This is my second shot at life. I’m looking forward to, you know, being married to her, raising the kids with her.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi