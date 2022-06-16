Brotherly love! Christina Hall (née Haack) shared an adorable snap of her sons, Hudson and Brayden — and their relationship just keeps getting cuter.

“Fun day with my boys,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 15, alongside a photo of Hudson, 2, hugging his older brother, 6. “Brayden’s little shadow, Hudson wants to do everything big bro does.”

The Christina on the Coast host shares Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Hall shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she divorced in 2018.

Last month, the interior designer posted a photo of Hudson and Brayden holding hands with big smiles on their faces. “Occasionally Instagram is reality,” she captioned the sweet picture. “Brotherly love.”

The post came days after Anstead, 43, seemingly took a dig at his ex-wife’s parenting skills in his response to an Instagram comment. After the Wheeler Dealers alum shared a photo of Hudson on the platform, one user replied, “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media.”

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host clapped back in the comments section, writing: “Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x.”

The former HGTV personality and the U.K. native have been locked in a messy battle over Hudson for two months. In April, Anstead filed an emergency petition requesting full custody of the toddler. A judge later denied his request, saying that the expert mechanic provided “insufficient showing” of evidence in the initial filing.

Hall, for her part, defended herself in a statement to Us Weekly shortly after the legal drama made headlines. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she said at the time. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

The Wellness Remodel author and her partner, Joshua Hall, tied the knot in April after more than one year of dating. Anstead, meanwhile, has been dating Renée Zellweger since June 2021.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!