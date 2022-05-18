Clapping back? Christina Hall shared a photo of her kids hanging out together — after Ant Anstead seemingly implied that she uses their son, Hudson, as a “puppet” on social media.

“Occasionally Instagram is reality,” the former Flip or Flop host, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 18. “Brotherly love.” The accompanying photo was a picture of Hudson, 2, holding hands with big brother Brayden, 6. (Hall shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

Earlier this week, Anstead, 43, made headlines when he responded to an Instagram commenter who accused him of using Hudson for questionable purposes in his online presence. “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” the user commented underneath a video of Hudson playing soccer that the Wheeler Dealers alum posted on Monday, May 16.

“Absolutely I don’t,” the England native responded. “Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x.”

Some fans interpreted the message as a dig at Hall, who frequently posts photos of Hudson and his siblings on her own social media accounts. The Christina on the Coast star and the mechanic, who split in September 2020 after two years of marriage, are in the midst of a messy custody battle over Hudson.

Last month, Anstead filed an emergency order requesting full custody of the toddler, but his petition was denied. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a judge argued that Hall wasn’t given sufficient notice about the request. The former spouses are set to appear in court again on June 28.

Shortly after the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host made his request, Hall defended herself in a statement to Us.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she said in April. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

The California native and Anstead finalized their divorce in June 2021. She has since moved on with Joshua Hall, whom she wed in April. The For the Love of Cars alum, for his part, has been dating Renée Zellweger since June 2021.

