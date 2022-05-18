Throwing shade? Ant Anstead is clapping back at internet trolls — and might be dissing ex-wife Christina Hall (née: Haack) in the process.

Anstead, 43, responded to a hater via Instagram Tuesday, May 17, after they accused the Wheelers or Dealers host of using son Hudson, whom he shares with Hall, 38, for questionable purposes.

“I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” the user commented underneath a photo of Anstead’s dirty soccer cleats.

“Absolutely I don’t,” the England native responded at the time. “Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet “used” for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x,” he added, possibly alluding to Hall’s frequent Instagram posts of Hudson, 2.

The comment comes less than a month after the TV personality filed for full custody of Hudson. Anstead, who was married to the Flip or Flop alum for two years before they split in September 2020, stated that Hall had not created a safe environment for their son after she used him for “paid advertisements to sell products” during a March 2022 stay. (Anstead also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Storey, while Hall shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

“I [ask to] be awarded sole legal custody of Hudson, or, in the alternative, for an order restraining both Christina (and me), from using Hudson or Hudson’s likeness or image in any commercial endeavor, social media paid promotion, television or streaming program, or which might otherwise commodify Hudson without the express advanced written consent of both parents in writing,” the Celebrity IOU Joyride host asked in an April 28 court order.

Hall immediately filed a response with the Orange County court that same day. “I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me,” she stated in court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. “And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me.”

The California native also exclusively told Us in a statement that she was “deeply saddened by the situation” and “I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart.”

Us confirmed that Anstead’s request for custody was denied after the court ruled he had provided an “insufficient showing” of evidence in his filing. The judge also stated that Hall wasn’t given enough notice about the request, per court documents. The pair are required to meet with a mediator June 15 to address the disputes ahead of their next hearing, which is set for June 28.

Following their split, Anstead moved on with actress Renée Zellweger, while Us confirmed that the HGTV host married Joshua Hall in a quiet ceremony last month.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!