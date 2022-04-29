Coming out swinging. Christina Hall (née Haack) fired back at ex-husband Ant Anstead after he claimed she was un unfit mother amid a custody battle over their 2-year-old son Hudson.

“I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me,” the 38-year-old TV personality stated in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, April 29. “And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me.”

Hall, who split from Anstead, 43, in September 2020 after nearly two years of marriage, added: “I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson’s best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court.”

The Christina on the Coast star filed a response on Thursday, April 28, with the Orange County court after Anstead petitioned to get full custody of their toddler that same day.

The Wheeler Dealers host alleged that his ex-wife, who also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, has been absent from Hudson’s life.

Anstead claimed that Hall spent an average of “nine full days each month” with the toddler over the past 20 months. He also urged a judge to make the Flip or Flop alum stop slamming him on social media, especially when Hudson appears in her paid posts.

Us confirmed that the Orange County Superior Court rejected Anstead’s request for sole custody on the same day he filed, arguing there was “insufficient evidence” against Hall. A court date was set for June 28.

“Mr. Anstead is simply trying to smear my good name and tarnish my image,” the designer claimed in her own filing.

Christina — who Us confirmed earlier this month had wed Joshua Hall seven months after getting engaged — alleged that Anstead’s account of how many days she’s seen Hudson over the past year is “not accurate.” She claimed in court docs that he doesn’t take into account “any day wherein we exchange our son as a custodial day for me.”

She added: “He also counts days where I made an accommodation or gave a right of first refusal to him as his day. That is why there is a huge discrepancy in his mind from our accurate schedule. His attempt to mislead the court is transparent when presented with the true facts.”

Christina outlined a schedule for the court, stating that in December 2021 she agreed to having only 14 days with Hudson “instead of equal time” because Anstead’s older children, Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey, were in town.

She claimed that she had “a total of 11 days due to my being a supportive coparent” in March after Anstead traveled to Maui with Hudson without being given prior notice.

Scroll down to see the breakdown of Christina’s April 28 court filing: