An unlikely bromance? Christina Hall’s (née Haack) ex-husbands Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are seemingly on good terms — even celebrating each other’s major life milestones.

After Tarek, 41, and wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) announced that they had welcomed their first child together, Anstead, 43, took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their big news.

“HUGE congratulations you guys!,” the England native wrote on Thursday, February 2, under the Flip or Flop alum’s Instagram post that read, “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23.”

Christina and Tarek, who continued to film their HGTV show together until early 2022, finalized their divorce in 2018. The Christina on the Coast star and the Wheeler Dealers alum, for their part, tied the knot in December 2018 — and welcomed son Hudson in 2019 — before announcing their split in September 2020. Less than one year after they finalized their divorce, news broke that Christina quietly married husband Joshua Hall in April 2022.

Anstead has since moved on with Renée Zellweger, whom he began dating in July 2020. Tarek, meanwhile, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with Christina, popped the question to Heather, 35, in July 2020 — one year after their first date.

Following the birth of their little one, Tarek opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about what it’s like to be a dad of three.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” he told Us on Thursday, shortly after the pair confirmed the birth via Instagram. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

The real estate investor said the milestone was “truly a special moment” for the lovebirds. “We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5,” he added. “My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.

While Tarek has previously welcomed two children, the newborn is the first for the Selling Sunset star, who announced she was pregnant in July 2022.“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!,” she captioned a maternity shoot photo at the time.

The Netflix star has, however, gotten a head start on raising a family by acting as a “bonus” mom to Tarek and Christina’s two children.

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” Heather wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

While Christina has had ups and downs while coparenting with her both of her exes over the years, Heather told Us that it’s about putting the children first.

“We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy,” she explained to Us in September 2021, adding that the trio make sure the kids get to spend time with little brother Hudson — and Antstead — whenever they can.

“We want to make sure that we know Hudson and Ant as well and that the kids get to grow up together,” she told Us of her relationship with Christina’s second husband. “It’s been nice having a friendly relationship and the most important thing is the kids. We all remember that that’s the most important thing to us and the kids’ health and happiness is No. 1 to all of us.”

When asked about double dating with Anstead and Zellweger, 53, she added, “We did go to an event and they were there. I would love [to double date], I think she’s amazing.”