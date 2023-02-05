Already embracing mom life! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is enjoying the newborn phase with her first child less than one week after giving birth.

“I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, alongside a selfie with her baby boy.

The real estate agent — who welcomed her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa on Tuesday, January 31 — sat on her couch as she breast-fed the infant. The little one, whose name has not yet been publicly shared, wore a salmon-colored cap and was wrapped in a star-patterned blanket.

The Flipping El Moussa personalities — who wed in October 2021 — announced on Thursday, February 2, that Heather had delivered their little one two days earlier.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

The Flip or Flop alum — who coparents daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) — revealed the newborn’s delivery was “truly a special moment” for the married couple.

“We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5,” Tarek added on Thursday. “My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Heather and the HGTV personality previously revealed that they were expecting their first child together in July 2022 — to Taylor and Brayden’s delight.

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is. They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited,” the Oppenheim Group realtor told Us in December 2022 of her stepchildren.“The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely. We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”

Tarek, for his part, reiterated his elder children’s excitement about another baby brother nearly three years after Hall, 39, and ex-husband Ant Anstead welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2020.

“Brayden has been tracking the growth of the baby every single week with Heather,” the Flipping 101 star told Us last year. “He talks to the baby and he rubs her belly. Taylor too. Both of the kids are so excited.”