Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram.

The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently took to their respective Instagram Stories.

“She is definitely pregnant! You see that belly!” Tarek gushed.

Heather added, “Finally we can announce it. We’ve been hiding it, it’s been really hard, but we’re so excited we’re having a baby El Moussa!”

When the Flip or Flop alum asked whether the baby was going to be “a boy or girl,” the Netflix star revealed that they will find out the sex in “two weeks.”

Tarek is already the father of daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden (2015), whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“It’s weird because I never really imagined my life being a bonus mom to two kids, but now I can’t picture my life without them,” Heather gushed about her stepkids in February 2021. “I’ve gotten so close to Bray and Tay, and I get asked all the time about what it’s like to be their bonus mom (and future stepmama!!) and the truth is that it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

The real estate agent went on to wonder how Tarek’s kids would feel about the duo having a child of their own.

“I was worried initially about how Taylor would react,” Heather wrote in an essay for Today in February 2022. “She’s 11 and bringing a newborn into her life would be a huge change. [She and Brayden] had so many changes in their [lives] — and I’m very aware and conscious of that. But Taylor right away was like, ‘I want it to be a boy! Let’s start picking names.’”

The spouses were also candid about their IVF journey, telling E! News in early 2022 that they had four healthy embryos. “Three are the same gender, and they’re all very strong,” Heather said. “The fourth one’s not as strong, so we probably won’t use that one.”

