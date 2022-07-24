Taylor and Brayden’s little brother! Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa are having a baby boy.

The couple celebrated their upcoming arrival with a party on Sunday, July 24, revealing the sex of their first child together. “Today is a special day,” Heather, 34, said in a video via her Instagram Story on Sunday. “We get to find out if our baby is a boy or a girl! We’re getting glammed.”

She revealed that stepdaughter Taylor, 11, and her hair and makeup artists were all hoping for a girl. “I don’t care either way, I’m just excited to find out,” the Selling Sunset star explained.

She also shared a snap of stepson Brayden, 6, who wore light blue for the party. “He’s team boy,” Heather captioned the snap of her stepson with a blue heart. “But he’s so excited either way.”

The family discovered the news at a party with family and friends via confetti poppers that showered the group with blue pieces of paper.

Tarek, 40, shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). The former Flip or Flop stars were married from 2009 to 2018. Tarek moved on with the Netflix personality one year after finalizing his divorce and proposed on their first anniversary in July 2020. They tied the knot in California in October 2021.

The former Playboy model announced her pregnancy earlier this month after previously sharing her IVF journey with fans. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” she captioned maternity photos via Instagram on July 13.

Heather later revealed that she conceived naturally despite undergoing fertility treatments. “Dream man, miracle baby. ❤️,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white snap with her husband shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. “If you know us, you know our journey has been far from ‘normal’ so of course our pregnancy story is the same.”

The Netflix star added, “I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey — we’ve been doing IVF and went from having seven frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy. You just never know what life has in store for you. You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby – the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened.”

As she awaits the arrival of her own little one, the realtor opened up about how her stepchildren reacted to learning they have another sibling on the way. “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been,” Heather told her social media followers this month. “They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names. … My heart!!!!”

Earlier this year, the reality star gushed over how Taylor and Brayden acted as her “moral support” throughout her challenging IVF experience. “They’d sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May, adding that she wanted to “involve” the kids “throughout the whole process.”

Taylor and Brayden couldn’t be more excited to add another member to their family — and their mom is equally as happy for Tarek and Heather. “She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment,” a source exclusively revealed of the Christina on the Coast star, 38, who also shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Christina is happy for them. Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn’t be happier.”

Scroll down for photos from Heather and Tarek’s sex reveal party: