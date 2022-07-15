Holy S–t!': Watch Heather Rae Young Tell Tarek El Moussa She's Pregnant

A total shock! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) has been trying to get pregnant for a while, but her husband, Tarek El Moussa, was still surprised when she shared the big news.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, revealed that she told the Flip or Flop alum, 40, about their baby by giving him a mysterious box. “How does it open?” the real estate investor asked his wife in a video she shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 14.

After Tarek finally opened the package to reveal a positive pregnancy test, he still seemed in disbelief. “Are you pregnant?” he asked Heather, who replied with a happy nod. “Holy s–t!” exclaimed the HGTV star. “So many questions. I told you to take a pregnancy test!”

In her caption, the Netflix star explained that her spouse had encouraged her to take a test without knowing that her period was two days late.

“Tarek and I are so in tune with each other that he turned over to me and said ‘babe will you take a pregnancy test today’ and I said sure but kinda blew it off cause I didn’t think I was pregnant,” she wrote. “After taking it I went downstairs and got so busy that I totally forgot to go check the results … Long story short I went back upstairs once I remembered and saw that I was PREGNANT !!!”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, announced on Wednesday, July 13, that they’re expecting their first child together. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” Heather wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the duo’s maternity shoot.

Tarek already shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). The former spouses split in 2016 after seven years of marriage.

After the Flipping 101 host and his wife shared their pregnancy news, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Christina on the Coast star, 39, is “happy” for her ex-husband.

“She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment,” the source added. “Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn’t be happier.”

The expectant twosome also received congratulations from Ant Anstead, who split from Hall in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. The former Wheeler Dealers host, 43, and the California native share son Hudson, 2.

“Huge congratulations you two!” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host wrote in the comments section of Tarek’s Instagram post on Wednesday. “Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x.”

Earlier this year, an insider told Us that Anstead and Tarek maintain a friendship outside of their relationship with their shared ex-wife. “Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic,” the source explained in April, adding that the two men “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out.”

