Partying it up, Sunset style! At the highly anticipated wedding of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa, many of her Selling Sunset costars were there, gushing over the bridal party and dancing the night away.

“MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!,” the former Playboy model, 34, shared the couple’s wedding photos via Instagram on Saturday, October 23. “I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some.”

The Flip or Flop star, 40, also shared the wedding snaps, writing, “WE’RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good. 🙏♥️.”

In addition to the bride and groom documenting their nuptials via Instagram throughout the day, many of her Netflix costars also gushed over the dreamy California ceremony and dancing together at the reception.

Chrishell Stause was all smiles as she and fellow realtor Mary Fitzgerald posed for a Boomerang selfie on her Instagram Story during the Saturday affair. Later, the Under Construction author, 40, shared footage from the evening party, including the table setting, four-course menu and even as she danced with her fellow cast members, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise and Romain Bonnet.

At one point, the former soap star cheered for a selfie with the newlyweds, “Woo! Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa” as they all danced together.

Fitzgerald, 39, for her part, shared a panoramic video of the evening sunset onto her Story, captioning it, “Beautiful night for the wedding of @therealtarekelmoussa and @heatherraeyoung [four diamond ring emojis].”

Ahead of the ceremony, the 40-year-old Sugar Taco owner noted her excitement to see the couple tie the knot, writing, “These two love birds finally getting married today!! CONGRATULATIONS!! @therealtarekelmoussa and @heatherraeyoung See You Guys Soon.”

Later that evening, the Australia native cheered on the happy couple as they made their grand entrance into the ballroom and shared sweet videos from their first dance.

One day earlier, the HGTV personality gushed over the pair’s Saturday nuptials, writing via Instagram, “Ready to say ‘I do’ ❤️ Which is crazy. If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let’s do this thing!! 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻💍❤️.”

Young and the Flipping 101 host met in July 2019 before confirming their relationship one month later. El Moussa proposed to his love one year later on a Catalina Island vacation.

“It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020 of the sweet proposal. “And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. He and Young continue to coparent his kids with Haack, 38.

Scroll below for more of the Selling Sunset cast’s best moments at Heather and Tarek’s nuptials: