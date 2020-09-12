Game on! Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet tested how well they really know each other in Us Weekly’s Not-So-Newly Married game — and spilled plenty of relationship secrets.

Fitzgerald, 39, and Bonnet, 27, were introduced as boyfriend and girlfriend on the first season of the Netflix reality series, which aired in early 2019. Their wedding, which took place at a client’s home in October 2019, was featured as a prominent story line during the second season. While taking on Us Weekly‘s Not-So-Newly Married game, the couple — who secretly wed win March 2018 before they started filming Selling Sunset — remembered dancing to Ed Sheeran on their wedding night.

“We were trying to decide [our first dance], like, right up to it because it was so — so much was going on,” the real estate agent said. “My sister was here, she helped me decide which [song].”

Now, two years into their marriage, the pair are still learning their favorite things about each other — and their biggest pet peeves. Though Bonnet has no complaints about his wife, Fitzgerald was quick to reveal her answer.

“What bothers me the most about Romain?” she teased. “Farting in front of me.”

While she may have pet peeves about her French husband, Fitzgerald still thinks he’s her “perfect” match. “He really is,” she said, giving Bonnet a sweet kiss. “He doesn’t really do anything that pisses me off or that is gross to me … besides farting on me.”

Us confirmed in August that the couple were already married by the time their nuptials were aired on Selling Sunset. A rep for the pair explained last month that they “had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018,” but still wanted to share their big moment with their loved ones.

“They chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” the rep told Us. “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the reality stars’ relationship, from their first vacation together to who said “I love you” first.