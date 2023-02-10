Total baby bliss! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) gave fans a new glimpse of her son with Tarek El Moussa as the couple settles into life with their newborn.

“Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our baby boy 🤍 Adjusting to newborn mommyhood and staying in our happy, private little bubble until we’re ready to share him with the world,” the Selling Sunset personality, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 9, alongside two photos of her baby boy.

In one snap, the infant held onto his mother’s finger, but the majority of his face remained out of frame. The second pic gave an up-close look at the little one bundled in a blanket.

“Writing down all the moments that I never want to forget in the first week and a half of being a mommy and focusing on being present. More to come 👼🏻🤍🤍,” Heather gushed.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, welcomed their first child together on January 31. Tarek, 41, also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” he exclusively told Us Weekly after the Netflix star gave birth. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

The Flip or Flop alum gushed that expanding his family with Heather was “truly a special moment,” adding: “We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5. My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

The real estate gurus announced in July 2022 that they were expecting a baby. Heather had previously been candid about struggling with her fertility, giving fans updates as she went through the process to retrieve eggs and freeze her embryos.

Before giving birth, the former model was already getting used to parenthood as stepmom to Tarek’s eldest kids. While she loved bonding with Taylor and Brayden, she confessed that the adjustment wasn’t always easy.

“The hardest thing is I’m raising humans and I’ve never raised a human before,” she exclusively told Us in February 2021. “I never had the time to prepare to be a stepmom. Most moms, you know, they have the time they’re carrying the baby. They’re prepped to be a mom. I never had that prep time. I was just thrown into it completely.”

The California native admitted that being a stepparent was “a lot to juggle and a lot to manage,” but she thought she’d done “a pretty rock star job” with the little ones thus far.

Heather and Tarek have even more to juggle with a newborn on their hands. Earlier this week, the Oppenheim Group realtor shared the first glimpse of her postpartum body. “My activities include breast-feeding, pumping [and] repeat,” she teased in a Wednesday, February 8, Instagram Story upload.