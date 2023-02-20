Her whole world! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is already loving being a mom to her and Tarek El Moussa’s newborn son.

“New to the El Moussa crew 🥺🤍🤍 Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can’t get enough 🫶🏻,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, February 19, alongside two new photos of her baby boy. “The moment I held him in my arms he became my world. I’m thinking about sharing some things like my breastfeeding experience and how Tay and Bray have been with him so let me know if that’s something you guys want to hear or if there’s anything else 🥰.”

The couple welcomed their first child together on January 31. The Flip or Flop alum, 41, is also the father of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). Heather, for her part, has been a doting stepmother since sparking her romance with Tarek. (The twosome tied the knot in October 2021.)

Shortly after giving birth, Heather exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she was adjusting to life at home with a newborn.

“I had this whole new appreciation for moms,” the real estate agent explained earlier this month. “I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray, but having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s just such a beautiful thing that the female body can do.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued: “I’ve been learning about the body and about babies and what our body does to help your baby survive. Like, he’ll find my breast and he’ll crawl at my stomach to find it to go feed. And I leak when he’s on me because my body knows he’s on me. So, it’s just all these things that your body can do that I never got to experience before. I have this whole appreciation of the female body.”

The proud parents exclusively revealed their son’s name — and the special meaning behind the moniker — to Us following his arrival.

“Tristan Jay El Moussa,” Heather told Us. “Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.”

Following Tristan’s arrival, the HGTV star’s ex-wife, 39, was one of the pair’s many loved ones that wished them well.

“Christina congratulated us, of course, and she’s very happy for us,” Tarek revealed to Us at the time. “When it comes to gifts, we got so many gifts. I was actually surprised … It was really, really nice.”