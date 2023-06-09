Staying positive. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) may not have ended season 6 on the best of terms with all of her Selling Sunset costars — but she is looking ahead while filming season 7.

The reality star, 35, opened up about where she stands with her coworkers after the latest season documented several rifts in their friend group — telling Us Weekly that is hoping to get to a better place with Chelsea Lazkani, specifically.

“I’ve always liked Chelsea. Even after I had Tristan, her and I had multiple conversations about motherhood and she gave me some tips and products and we’ve talked through sleeping and bassinets and we talked about getting together more,” the Netflix personality, who welcomed son Tristan with Tarek El Moussa in January, exclusively told Us. “But, obviously, having a newborn, it’s really hard to see anyone and see any of my girlfriends. If they’re not constantly reaching out to me, I just forget.”

Heather noted that she didn’t expect such a divide between her and Chelsea, 30.

“We talked about getting together multiple times [but] sometimes it’s just not in the cards. There’s a way to handle situations and she handled a couple of them publicly, which I don’t agree with,” she continued. “I messaged her off camera saying, ‘There’s certain things that are out of my control with filming. There are certain scenes that make it, there’s certain things that don’t.’ We filmed a lot.”

During season 6, viewers saw Heather side with Bre Tiesi amid the newcomer’s tense interactions with Chelsea. “There’s some editing [and] there’s a lot of things out of my control. She knows that. So, I don’t know where I stand,” Heather continued. “I have an open heart and I’m open to mending anything. But I never got a return message from her. So it is what it is. I’m a new mommy and I have a lot of important things in my life. I said my peace and I’ve moved on.”

The real estate agent went on to say that she has remained close with Bre, 32. In the latest season of the Netflix series, which started streaming in May, Chelsea surprised her costars when she questioned Bre raising a child with Nick Cannon — who has multiple children with six different women.

“[Bre] is a real friend and I’ve been a real friend to her. I’m going to have her back. And she’s happy. She has a beautiful baby and she’s an incredible mom. I have not spent time with her and Nick, but, obviously, we’re very close friends. We talk on the phone almost every single day,” Heather explained. “We know a lot about each other’s lives and one day maybe we’ll get together. … I’ll be supportive of her and whatever makes her happy. People can judge. It might not be for everyone, but she’s happy.”

Heather also offered a glimpse into the status of her friendship with Christine Quinn. The former Oppenheim Group employee, 34, left Selling Sunset ahead of season 6 after ending up at odds with most of her coworkers.

According to Heather, Christine did not congratulate her on her son’s arrival earlier this year. “I don’t think so. No, I don’t think [she sent me a message]. If she did, I’d probably just ignore it,” she shared with Us.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi