Nick Cannon may not have appeared on season 6 of Selling Sunset, but he lived rent free in the cast’s mind after Bre Tiesi — the mother of Nick’s son Legendary Love — joined The Oppenheim Group.

Bre is introduced to the cast six weeks after she gave birth in July 2022.

“She just had a baby with Nick Cannon,” Davina Potratz said in the May 2023 premiere.

After Amanza Smith joked, “Who doesn’t?” Davina continued, “My friend actually worked with Nick and said the most amazing things about him, so I’m like, ‘OK, cool, maybe she’s awesome.’”

Off screen, Nick has become a father of 12: he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and two kids with Alyssa Scott. (Nick and Alyssa welcomed their second child together in December 2022 after their son, Zen, died in December 2021.)

On the show, Bre referred to Nick as her “baby daddy” and “best friend” and noted her situation was “interesting” when asked whether she was single.

“I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in a — I don’t know if I want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess,” she told her costars, denying that she would call it a “polyamorous” romance. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night.”

When questioned by her fellow realtors about how she sees him every night and morning when he’s “seeing other people,” Bre fired back, “I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it. … He makes his rounds.”

Bre jokingly compared Nick to Santa and couldn’t recall how many kids he was up to. “He definitely has super sperm because my child is brilliant,” she declared.

Prior to her romance with the actor, which began in 2021, Bre was married to Johnny Manziel from 2018 to 2019.

“I am not a monogamy kind of person,” she said on the Netflix show. “Everything I’ve ever seen is divorce and people are unhappy and it ends badly and the kids suffer and it’s, like, men can’t keep it together. It’s never us.”

The group began to question Nick more after Bre learned via the internet that he welcomed a baby with LaNisha.

“I don’t understand his motivation, you know, if he does love these women, why complicate it? It’s already complicated,” Nicole Young said in a scene without Bre present.

“Maybe he’s a master manipulator and all of these women have fallen in love with him and he’s promised them a situation that he can’t keep,” Chelsea Lazkani argued.

Chelsea went on to call it “disgusting” that Nick is creating “broken” homes, explaining: “There’s no amount of time in the day that would allow Nick to see those 10-plus babies and give them the love and dedication they need. Fundamentally, she’s being bamboozled.”

Selling Sunset season 6 is currently streaming. Scroll through for more mentions of Nick on the show: