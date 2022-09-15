Nick Cannon has expanded his family again, welcoming his first child with LaNisha Cole.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” the 41-year-old Masked Singer host wrote on Thursday, September 15, alongside footage from the hospital.

Prior to his daughter’s Wednesday, September 14, arrival, Cannon never publicly announced Cole was pregnant with his child. He is a father of nine with his 10th child — and third with Britany Bell — on the way. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 5, and Powerful, 19 months, with Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, Legendary, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021.

Cannon appeared to address criticism of his large family on Thursday.

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he continued. “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says … I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

The musician went on to call the photographer “one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls” he’s ever met.

He concluded: “She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns … Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️”

Cole, for his part, wrote via Instagram Stories that her newborn is “surrounded by so much love.”

“Today has been such a special day for us. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world,” the photographer said. “The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way. I’m already obsessed with her!”