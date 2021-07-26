Words of wisdom! Nick Cannon has spoken fondly of fatherhood since becoming a parent in 2011.

The Masked Singer host and Mariah Carey welcomed their twins in April of that year, naming the little ones Moroccan and Monroe.

“The thing with twins is that you want them in their natural incubator as long as possible,” the California native told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “They might be ready to come out, but we need them to stay in for a while.”

The Grammy winner’s pregnancy was an “emotional journey,” Cannon exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2010, referencing their struggles to conceive following a previous miscarriage. “We still cry all the time,” the Wild ’n Out host said.

Since Cannon’s 2014 separation from the “Always Be My Baby” singer, the former couple have been amicably coparenting their son and daughter.

“We will always be family and we make it work,” Carey wrote in her September 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “We still have fun, reminisce, and joke. And we are both certain that Roc and Roe are indeed our light. Every day they give us new life.”

Cannon went on to welcome son Golden and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively. In June 2021, three more of the actor’s babies arrived — twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and Zen with Alyssa Scott.

When announcing her pregnancy in January 2021, De La Rosa told her Instagram followers about her “unconventional” relationship with the All That alum.

“In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected,” the DJ wrote at the time “Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story. His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life … inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

One month after Zion, Zillion and Zen were born, Cannon proudly shared Instagram Story photos of his “gang,” including sweet shots of Monroe holding Powerful.

Keep scrolling to see the former Nickelodeon star’s best quote about parenting over the years, from coparenting with Carey to setting strict rules.