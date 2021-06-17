Double trouble! Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick Cannon’s twin boys on Monday, June 14.

“Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon,” DJ, 30, captioned her Wednesday, June 16, Instagram reveal.

De La Rosa documented her pregnancy journey for months before revealing her baby boys’ paternity in April. “Our dearest sons, my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” the entrepreneur captioned maternity shoot photos with the Masked Singer host, 40, at the time. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you is for YOU! You both are already so loved, and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

The reveal came three months after the then-expectant star hinted at her “children’s father,” writing via Instagram: “In 2020 … [we] reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story. His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

The pair previously suffered a June 2020 pregnancy loss, and Cannon was “sweet through it all,” De La Rosa gushed in January. The couple found out that they were expecting twins five months after that pregnancy loss.

While celebrating their upcoming arrivals with an April baby shower, the mom-to-be thanked Cannon for his “constant love and support” throughout her pregnancy.

The Wild ’N Out host is also the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In 2017, the California native welcomed son Golden, now 4, with Brittany Bell. Their daughter, Powerful, 5 months, arrived three years later.