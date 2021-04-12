Twins again! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin boys, she revealed via Instagram on Sunday, April 11.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” the DJ, 30, captioned photos from her maternity shoot, which featured a shirtless Cannon, 40. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

The Masked Singer host is the dad to twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 9, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden, 3, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3 months, with Brittany Bell.

La Rosa, who is due in June, has been chronicling her pregnancy for months via her Instagram Stories, but has never mentioned Cannon. In January, she explained her relationship with the Nickelodeon alum.

“In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story,” she wrote at the time. “His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

The Masked by La Rose founder then explained that the pair suffered a pregnancy loss in June when she was two months along.

“He was so sweet through it all, reassuring me that what we’ve manifested will come to fruition,” she wrote. “Now fast forward to the morning of my birthday — October 25th, I find out that I’m pregnant!!! Then a month later, I found out it was with twins.”

She went on to share in February that her “baby daddy did his thing,” filling her house with red and purple balloons. “My love,” she captioned one video. “I’m so thankful.”