Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell got a special Christmas surprise. They confirmed on Friday, December 25, that they welcomed their second child together.

The model, 33, announced via Instagram that she and Cannon, 40, are now parents to a baby girl whom they named Powerful Queen Cannon.

“The best gift ever,” Bell captioned the post. “We have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

The pair also share 3-year-old son Golden. Among the photos Bell posted while announcing their baby girl’s arrival was a shot of the new family of four.

The two have been dating on and off since December 2014 and their relationship has had its share of ups and downs.

When Us Weekly broke the news that Cannon and Bell were expecting son Golden in November 2016, the couple were broken up at the time. The former America’s Got Talent host confirmed the news during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

“Who said it wasn’t mine?” he said when pressed about Bell’s pregnancy at the time. “I’ve got a baby on the way … absolutely … God said be fruitful and multiply. I’m doing the Lord’s work … everybody get a baby! I’m passing them out.”

A source confirmed to Us that Cannon was elated about welcoming his third child. “He’s really excited!” the insider said of the pregnancy. “He loves babies!”

The TV personality is also father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon and the “We Belong Together” singer split in 2014 and their divorce was finalized two years later.

He addressed his coparenting relationship with the iconic musician, 50, in an interview with Us, revealing he “always wants what’s best” for his kids.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” he said in April 2019.